Insecurity: Seek help from UK, US, Germany, Israel, others, exminister urges FG

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

A former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to seek help from the United Kingdom (UK); the United States of America (USA), Germany, Israel, South Africa, Canada and China to address the current insecurity in some parts of Nigeria. He stated that the situation has become worrisome to Buhari, members of the National Assembly, governors, the political class, the business community and all Nigerians.

In an interview with Saturday Telegraph on Friday, Sulaiman, the Director- General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), said that there was nothing wrong with FG seeking foreign assistance to end insecurity, adding that it was within the realm of ‘balance of power.’

He argued that if there was economic assistance and other forms of collaboration and assistance from the international community; security assistance is also in order. Sulaiman said, “call it mercenaries, call it anything; if nations seek other nations’ assistance in the area of social welfare, health-related and economic issues; when it comes to security too, we should go beyond asking for weapons and rather seek for other intelligence, other capacities, and other potentialities to assist us. I think that is part of the balance of power within the international community. “Nigeria can call for assistance from the likes of the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Germany, Israel, Canada, China and even South Africa here because they are ahead of us in the areas of security, procurement and capacity

 

