Insecurity: SEMA debunks legislator’s claim on displaced persons in Sokoto

The Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has debunked claims a state legislator, Hon Aminu Boza that it did not provide relief material to the Internally Displaced People in Sabon Birni area and the 50,000 refugees who migrated to Niger Republic. Denying the claims of the lawmaker, SEMA advised him to always respect elders and traditional rulers in resolving issues that concern humanity. The Director General of the State Agency, Alhaji Nasiru Alhaji Aliyu stated this to newsmen while reacting to the statement credited to the lawmaker repre  senting Sabon Birni Local Government in the state House of Assembly, on the issue. Alhaji Aliyu explained that on several occasions, the state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal visited the Internally Displaced Peoples (IDP’s) camps in the worst crisis areas of the state and that of Niger Republic where victims of insurgent activities from Sabon Birni Local Government Area, and Zamfara and Borno states were camped. Alhaji Aliyu also recalls that SEMA conducted an assessment of areas affected by bandits’ activities with the aim of assisting the victims. He maintained that the agency successfully conducted the survey and distributed relief materials in the presence of all the stakeholders within the affected areas

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

