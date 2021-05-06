News

Insecurity: Senate grills Service Chiefs for four hours

*Keeps mute on details of security briefing

The Senate, Thursday, grilled the nation’s Security Chiefs for four hours, during a closed-door session over the deteriorating state of insecurity in the country and the way forward.
However, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, refused to disclose the outcome of the protracted briefings by heads of the country’s security architecture at the end of the session.
The apex legislative assembly had last week Tuesday, invited the nation’s Security Chiefs, following debate on a motion moved by Senator Musa Sani (APC, Niger East), on the activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in parts of his state.
Lawan, after a four-hour closed door session with the heads of security agencies, which began at 11:20am, said: “The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) spoke on behalf of the Security Chiefs.
He also noted that thee CDS responded to questions on efforts to curb banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other security vices currently menacing the country and the citizenry.
However, in his speech, Lawan was silent on the details of the briefings, insisting instead to steer the conversation to the May 18, 2021 date when the Upper Chamber would resume plenary after the Sallah break.
He disclosed that the Senate would receive the report of the long awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from the Committee on Petroleum, Upstream and Downstream.

