Insecurity: Senate moves to establish Police Special Forces, training school

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School, in Gwoza, Borno State. While presenting the lead debate during plenary, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ali Ndume, stated that the proposed legislation, when passed into law, would enable government effectively tackle banditry and terrorism across the country. He said: “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes. “It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective National Security through provision of professionalised training, knowledge as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”

 

