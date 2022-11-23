Insecurity: Senate moves to establish Police Special Forces, training school

The Senate, yesterday, passed for second reading, a bill for an Act to establish the Nigerian Police Special Forces and the Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School, in Gwoza, Borno State. While presenting the lead debate during plenary, the sponsor of the bill, Senator Ali Ndume, stated that the proposed legislation, when passed into law, would enable government effectively tackle banditry and terrorism across the country. He said: “The Nigeria Police Special Forces Training School in Gwoza would among others, combat the menace of terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and other heinous crimes. “It will train the required manpower for the Special Forces in order to enhance effective National Security through provision of professionalised training, knowledge as well as to award certificates to deserving and qualified officers on successful completion of training.”
Related Articles
Sanwo-Olu: Lagos Rice Mill Project ready October
…mulls partnership with Oodu’a Investment Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that the multi-billion naira Imota Rice Mill project will be ready by October, describing it as the biggest single rice mill in the country. The governor spoke when he received the Share Certificate of Lagos State Government from the Oodu’a Investment Company […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
IBB @80: ‘I’m optimistic, Nigeria will overcome challenges soon’- Gen Abdulsalami
*Ex-Gov Aliyu: ‘IBB is the best leader Nigeria has produced’ Former Nigeria Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has on Monday expressed optimism in the face of the current security challenges faced by the country, saying “we will overcome all the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country soon”. He said this at the first Annual […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to IOCs: Invest in mining sector
Nigeria has the capacity required to develop technologically and further power electric cars and phones, the Minster of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, has said. Adegbite said that the capacity was in the development of potential inherent in the solid minerals sector of the economy. He spoke during an investment forum in Riyals, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)