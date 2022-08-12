Insecurity: Senate, security chiefs seek way out

Following the escalation of terrorist activities in the country, with the nation’s political capital, Abuja, having its share of the menace, some members of the Senate across party lines recently threatened President Muhammadu Buhari to frontally tackle the situation or face impeachment after six weeks of the threat. CHUKWU DAVID reports

The worsening state of insecurity in the country is obviously giving Nigerian citizens serious concerns as the people are now living in fear on daily basis. People in authority are also concerned because terrorists are virtually reaching the door steps of all and sundry. On a daily basis, the nation’s news media are awash with stories of brutal killings, kidnapping and torture of helpless citizens both in their homes and while on the roads, with economic activities negatively affected as people out of fear of falling into the hands of the terrorists neither travel nor freely go to farms for agricultural activities.

Worried by this ugly trend in the polity, the National Assembly has passed innumerable resolutions, urging President Muhammadu Buhari and the relevant security agencies to take proactive steps towards ending the menace in the country. However, this has not yielded positive results.

Recently, the Kuje Correctional Centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, was attacked by terrorists and over 800 inmates escaped. Nigerians were taken aback that as at the time the terrorists struck, there were no security operatives on ground to counter the insurgents. In fact, there were media reports that security personnel attached to the correctional facility were removed 24 hours before the attack. In a related development, few weeks after the Kuje incident, some officers of the Brigade of Guard, the highest security guards working in the Presidential Villa, were also ambushed and killed by terrorists at Bwari Area Council, Abuja.

The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), claimed responsibility for the dastardly act. Since these major security breaches occurred in Abuja, there has been palpable panic in the polity, especially among the Abuja residents, with the National Assembly members seriously worried that the security agencies were not able to curtail the vices just as many Nigerians are accusing President Buhari of abandoning the people to their fate.

Therefore, angered by the disturbing situation, senators from different political parties resolved to give President Buhari a six-week ultimatum, to end terrorism in Nigeria or face impeachment by the National Assembly. To show the seriousness of their threat, the aggrieved lawmakers, who were however, dominantly opposition members, stormed out of the plenary session on July 27, when the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, used his position to stop the matter from being raised and discussed.

It was in search of solution to the problem that the leadership of the Senate on Wednesday last week, held a crucial meeting with military chiefs and heads of other security and intelligence agencies over the deteriorating security situation in the country. Lawan led other principal officers of the apex legislative chamber and chairmen of security related committees to the meeting that lasted for five hours. The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, also led the three Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, heads of Intelligence agencies like National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and Department of State Services (DSS) and Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to the parley. The National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd) was represented because he was reportedly attending the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa at the time. In his opening remarks before the meeting went into closed doors, the President of the Senate explained that the meeting was at the instance of the Senate leadership. His words: “We have invited you today for what is obvious, what is before everyone, what is of concern and of interest to every Nigerian today.

The Senate, before we went on recess last week Wednesday, we had discussions over the security situation in the country. But even before then, we have had several discussions over the security situation. “Let me say, this Senate particularly and indeed even the previous sessions of the National Assembly generally, have shown serious commitment and partnership with the executive arm of government.” Lawan noted that since the country’s return to democracy in 1999, no other administration had invested resources in the security of the country like the All Progressives Congress-led administration under President Buhari, pointing out that the National Assembly had always cooperated with the executive arm in providing for security.

“As far as I can remember, there has never been an administration in this country, especially since the Fourth Republic started in 1999, that invested so much resources in the security of this country like this present administration. We believe that as a National Assembly, we have always met this executive at the right position, at the right time, most especially when it concerns investment in the security of life and property in Nigeria. “We have also, in our individual capacities as committees of the National Assembly and in fact, as a National Assembly shown concern about the security situation. And the security situation of any country cannot be one hundred per cent satisfactory but of course there is a level at which no country can be comfortable with insecurity,” he said. Lawan, however, expressed concern that insecurity in Nigeria has lingered, saying that with all the collaborative efforts of the executive and the legislature, he had expected the security situation in Nigeria would have been far better and Nigeria would have made more progress not only in the area of security but also in the area of economy which is tied to the security situation. Commending the efforts of the security agencies in the fight against insecurity, he urged that they should do more to achieve what the country desired to achieve. Speaking further, Lawan said: “There are, of course, several arguments whether the resources available to our armed forces and our security agencies are enough or not. Definitely not enough! I don’t know of any country where there is enough really.

But even within the scarcity that we have, this administration and this Senate and National Assembly has always prioritise the security of our country. “This particular session of the interaction between us is to look into where we are today and probably this current position where we are is most frightening because it is like there is nowhere to hide, nowhere to go. Insecurity is everywhere and especially, if it is coming to the point of dislocating the security situation where the government is quartered. We will really review and see what more we have to do and how differently we have to do.

“Our population is largely peasant. Most of our people are in the rural areas and they live their lives by going to farms. We all know this. In many parts of the country today, that is an herculean task. My belief is that we can do better to secure the rural areas. The so-called ungoverned space; at least for our population who go to farms to earn their living.

“Where our agricultural productivity is drastically going down, that will complicate the security situation because the most ordinary Nigerian cares more about what he or she or what the family will eat. And of course, all other things are secondary. We have problem with our economy to some extent because of insecurity. No foreign direct investment or not as much as we would ordinarily attract to our country. “Our prayer is to start seeing serious, remarkable and dramatic changes from today. We hope that our discussions will give us the opportunity to consider other things or other areas or ideas that we didn’t have before,” Lawan said.

General Irabor in his remarks thanked the Senate leadership for the invitation, which he described as an in-house discussion based on mutual concern. “I believe that the wisdom of the Senate President and Senate leadership to convene this meeting is born out of the fact that issues of national security must be seen from a collective perspective and that whatever the situation is, there is always room for rubbing of minds to make contributions to the effect that we have a more secured environment where every Nigerian will have a sense of security in truth, such that our individual and collective aspirations could be achieved,” he said.

He told the legislators “that quite a lot has happened, quite a lot has been done, quite a lot is being done to ensure that we improve on the security situation across the country. The commitment is there. It’s very profound. I believe that as we go into discussions on specifics, it will be clear that no one is leaving any stone unturned in redressing all the imbalances within the security environment.”

