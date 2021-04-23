Insecurity: Senator Sani Musa cries out

*Says: ‘Bandits have declared war on the people’

Senator Sani Musa has condemned the attack on another military camp in the Shiroro Local Government Area in Niger State, describing it as a declaration of war against unarmed people.

While condemning the attack, Senator Sani Musa accused the government of doing little or nothing to stop the escalating bandits’ attacks in the state, especially in his constituency, saying that the people have been left at the mercy of armed bandits.

Senator Sani Musa said the security situation has been made worse following the closure and the subsequent withdrawal of both the military and the police from their bases in aftermath of attacks on their camp the bandits.

The Senator, in a statement personally signed by himself, pointed out that: “I have had reasons to call on the federal government to address the issue of insecurity in my constituency, the Niger East Senatorial zone of Niger state but either by commission or omission no serious efforts has been made to bring the situation to normal.

“In fact the insecurity situation in the zone especially in Rafi, Shiroro, Munya LGA has continued to to get worse with villagers ( my constituents) being killed, maimed daily and their property dispossessed daily.”

