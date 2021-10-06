Insecurity: Senators unite against banditry

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how rising insecurity united senators of northern and southern extractions in urging President Muhammadu Buhari to call a spade a spade by declaring bandits troubling different parts of Nigeria as terrorists

There is no doubt that Nigeria has been facing multifaceted socioeconomic and political challenges since her return to civil governance in 1999. However, the most traumatizing aspect of the situation is that of insecurity, occasioned by the upsurge of Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East and banditry in the North-West, North Central and the southern parts of the country. Apart from invasion of towns and villages to unleash mayhem on helpless citizens, particularly in the North-West, killing, kidnapping, raping, cattle rustling and arson have become the order of the day; a development that made Nigerians to perpetually live in fear. The trend has also adversely affected economic activities across the country, as movement of goods and persons to different parts of the country has been drastically hampered. Local and foreign investments are also in serious doom, as the environment has become very unsafe for smooth economic activities. Meanwhile, politicians have been playing politics with the ugly situation in the country, using ethno-religious considerations to trivialize the menacing activities of terrorists in Nigeria, thereby allowing the nightmare to fester. This is also seriously threatening the corporate existence of the country, as some sections of the country, which accuse the administration of President Buhari of bias and injustice in handling the security situation as well as in the distribution of political appointments, resorted to agitations for self-determination. For instance, while some believe that addressing some terrorists troubling the nation as bandits is trivializing the crime, others keep singing the praises of the Buhariled administration as if the daily bloodletting and kidnapping doesn’t matter. However, overwhelmed by the deteriorating security situation across the country, the Senate last week dropped all biases and unanimously called on President Buhari to as a matter of urgency, declare bandits as terrorists and wage total war against them wherever they were operating in Nigeria. The apex legislative Assembly also urged the President to give orders to the military to eliminate the terrorists by bombing their hideouts across the country. The Senate further asked the President to immediately declare all known leaders of the bandits wanted, and track them wherever they were for arrest and prosecution. The resolutions were made by the Red Chamber following its consideration of a motion on banditry in Lawan Sokoto State, sponsored by Senator Ibrahim Gobir, representing Sokoto East on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While presenting the motion, the lawmaker lamented that Sokoto East Senatorial District has become a safe haven for bandits, following a crackdown on them by the military in Zamfara State. He expressed concerns that on September 25, 21 security personnel were killed in Dama and Gangara villages by rampaging bandits. The lawmaker disclosed that out of those killed, 15 of them were soldiers, three mobile police and three members of Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps, in addition to yet to be ascertained number of civilians from the neighboring villages. He said: “This has gone to portray the seriousness of the problem which require concerted and urgent action by the declaration of total war on banditry. Losing such numbers of trained security personnel will further deplete the numerical strength of the security personnel we have in the country, therefore jeopardizing the security architecture of the country.” He added that most of the bandits have relocated to Sabon Bimini and Isa Local Government due to the sustained military operation at the Zamfara axis, observing that while the crackdown on the bandits was taking place in Zamfara State, no concrete measures had been taken in Sokoto State, leaving it totally exposed to the activities of bandits. He further expressed worry that the present military onslaught on the bandits was not well co-ordinated because it was only being orchestrated in Zamfara State, instead of all the front line States ravaged by bandits. Gobir, therefore, called on the military to carry out a holistic operation on frontline states such as Sokoto, Katsina, Niger and Kaduna in order to produce effective and the desired results. In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, commended the efforts of the armed forces in the sustained fight against insecurity in the country. While calling for increased funding for the military, he tasked relevant committees of the National Assembly to ensure that funds appropriated to the armed forces were judiciously applied for the purpose for which they were earmarked.

Like this: Like Loading...