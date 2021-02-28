Insecurity: Send signal of intolerance to criminal elements, group tells Buhari

Our Reporter

The growing insecurity in the country, has compelled a peace advocacy group, Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), charge President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to be firm and more assertive in the way and manner he handles the security challenges assailing society.

Specifically, the peace organisation said the president’s body language must not only be said to abhor criminal elements of all shades, but must be seen to be so, in order prove some critics who accuse him of alleged sentimental attachment to a segment of the country.

Consequently, the group has urged the president to be ruthless with perpetrators of violent crimes, not minding what they seem to be projecting.

Reacting to the current state of the nation in a statement, Sunday, GOPRI regretted that insecurity in the country was getting to the point where citizens could no longer sleep with their eyes closed, even as they insisted that “a lot more can be done both at the government and security agencies’ level.

“The body language of the president and indeed the government should clearly and actionably indicate intolerance for the activities of these bandits and similar criminals.

“The security situation in the country is really bad and has tendency to escalate to a more fatal dimension, if not tackled seriously and urgently.

“Addressing the security challenges should be the government’s topmost priority now, any other thing can follow,” the statement read.

It continued: “The security situation has direct impact on other aspects of our nation, especially the economy.

“It should be given priority in terms of adequate, timely funding and other necessary support as well as strong political will.

“The president should hold the state governments, Police, security agencies and military accountable where there are obvious lapses and negligence.

“The Police have to sit up, train and work assiduously with what is available as governments (federal and state) make effort to provide necessary logistics.

“Also, the hard working and committed policemen should be commended and adequately compensated, while the erring ones should be appropriately sanctioned.”

