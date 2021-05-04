Insecurity: Service Chiefs to appear before Senate Thursday 

Chukwu David, Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, disclosed that the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies would, on Thursday, appear before the Chamber to brief it on efforts to address the spate of insecurity in the country.

Lawan made the disclosure in an announcement during the commencement of the day’s legislative proceedings at plenary.

He explained that the chief security officers would appear in response to a resolution by the Senate last week Tuesday, when it was resolved that they should be invited in view of the worsening insecurity across the country.

Lawan noted that the Service Chiefs were unable to respond promptly to the invitation to appear before the Senate Tuesday due to an ongoing security meeting at the Presidential Villa, which is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

He noted that in view of the development, the Service Chiefs would, therefore, appear before the chamber on Thursday May 6, 2021.

The Senate had last week Tuesday, invited the nation’s security Chiefs, following debate on a motion moved by Senator Musa Sani (APC, Niger East), on the activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in parts of Niger State.

