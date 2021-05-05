Insecurity: Service Chiefs to appear before Senate tomorrow

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that the Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies would, tomorrow, appear before the Chamber to brief it on efforts to address the spate of insecurity in the country.

Lawan made the disclosure in an announcement during the commencement of the day’s legislative proceedings at plenary. He explained that the chief security officers would appear in response to a resolution by the Senate last week Tuesday, when it was resolved that they should be invited in view of the worsening insecurity across the country.

Lawan noted that the Service Chiefs were unable to respond promptly to the invitation to appear before the Senate yesterday due to an ongoing security meeting at the Presidential Villa, which is scheduled to end today.

The Senate had, last week Tuesday, invited the nation’s security chiefs, following debate on a motion moved by Senator Musa Sani (APC, Niger East), on the activities of bandits and Boko Haram terrorists in parts of Niger State.

The apex legislative assembly also resolved to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari, to fashion out permanent solutions to the situation.

It further resolved to summon the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Director- General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), to brief it on the current political situation in Chad and its regional security implications.

The Red Chamber also called on the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector-General of Police to immediately deploy troops to defend the unarmed people and restore security to the affected communities.

It also urged the Chief of Army Staff and the Inspector- General of Police to, as a matter of urgency, direct for the establishment of a permanent military and police command base at the axis that suffered the recent devastating attacks by the bandits.

The lawmakers equally resolved to set up an adhoc committee to review the report of the Senate on the nation’s security architecture, with a view to ensuring that the document was implemented

