Insecurity: Sheikh Gumi blames FG for upsurge in kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the resort to military force by the Federal Government against bandits and herdsmen in Zamfara State and by extension, other troubled spots in the North, will be counterproductive and as such, not yield the most positive results.

Gumi, who said military action against the bandits would only worsen the country’s security situation, enjoined the Federal Government to dialogue with them in order to address the security challenges.

Speaking on his Facebook page on Monday morning titled: “Zamfara: The Flaring of Crisis’, Gumi said: “Military actions in the past have worsened the situation, stimulating herdsmen resistance. Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism.”

The cleric, who blamed the Federal Government’s negligence for the conduct of the bandits, whom he said, were peaceful herders, noted that they only turned into criminals from 2015 when their cattle were rustled.

He said that because of their educational status and lack of effective unified leadership, the herders had faced untold hardship in the hands of authorities where they were extorted and stereotyped.

Gumi further explained that it was the stereotypes from both authorities and their immediate communities that made the herders acquire weapons with which they now terrorised people in the North-West, especially in Zamfara State.

He added: “This conflict can be resolved by active engagement of the government with the agitators. Just as we saw how #EndSARS agitation was swiftly managed after an initial scandalous failed military confrontation, was peacefully resolved by the government, likewise, the herdsmen crisis can be.

“Just as we had the Niger Delta conflict resolved with an amnesty which comes with reconciliation, reparation, and rehabilitation packages, so will the herdsmen crisis be resolved. In fact, there is a need for a Marshal plan to educate the nomadic pastoralist so that no citizen is left behind.

“These measures I enumerated are cheaper, easier, and lasting than the kinetic approach which is now taking place. No military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare. The recent victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a factual warning for those that contemplate.”

On Zamfara State’s security challenges, the Islamic cleric stressed that: “Zamfara State is unique in many aspects. In early 2000 AD the state ignited a wildfire of state constitutional amendments that accommodated the application of Sharia law beyond personal law (i.e. marriages, divorce, and inheritance) to include the Islamic criminal law.

“It was well received by the local populace with eleven other northern states adopting it. However, it goes without saying, that the international community ruled by leaders that are promoting sodomy and Lesbianism in the garment of secularism were at the forefront of fighting it. In a short time, it became political and fizzled away.

“If such a Shariah implementation move had concentrated in literacy and economic empowerment the kind of which we see in Saudi Arabia, with its rich resources, Zamfara State would have become a shining example of the blend of a religiously modern state proud of its development and modesty. Unfortunately, it turned out to become the den of criminality and instability in the region.

“From the blues, in 2009 cattle rustling became rampant. Most of the cattle rustled were headed to the south in trailers where they were sold and slaughtered.

“This massive movement of rustled cattle greatly reduced their population. Most of the rustling first affected the rural herdsmen and it became more elaborate in the north-western region.

“Herdsmen were left with only one of three options. To join the rustlers or pay tribute to rustlers for protection or lose their cattle.

“In 2014, the military ‘intervention’ in the Birnin-Gwari Forest to fight cattle rustling changed the headsmen into a resistance movement as many innocent Fulani Ruga settlements were murdered, men, women, and children in hundreds.”

