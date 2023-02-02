News

Insecurity situation in Nigeria worrisome – Obi

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi has decried the security challenges in the country. Obi who was in the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, blamed the rate of insecurity in the country on youth unemployment, arguing that until millions of youths are engaged in productive venture, the issue of insecurity will remain a huge challenge. He stated that Nigeria has no reason to be poor if leadership recruitment policy is right, adding that time has come for the enthronement of leaders the people can trust and with verifiable past.

The former Anambra State governor said Nigeria is not where it supposed to be despite the enormous human and natural resources due to leadership failure. Obi stated that the consumption to production mantra of his party’s manifesto is intended to explore the rich potentials of the country especially in the North, which has vast arable land.

 

