Insecurity: Six killed, five abducted as 200 bandits invade Niger communities

*3000 persons displaced

Daniel Atori, Minna

At least six persons have been confirmed killed with five others abducted and over 20 persons severely injured in a simultaneous operation by armed bandits said to number over 200 in 12 villages in Paikoro Local Government of Niger State.

Our Correspondent learnt that the bandits began the simultaneous attack on the villages on Saturday and continued their brutal operation till Sunday afternoon.

A resident of one of the villages attacked, Abubakar Azaido said in a telephone interview with the New Telegraph that over 20 injured persons have been rushed to the general hospital in Kafin Koro.

He added that not less than 3000 villagers have also been displaced and taking refuge in Kwakuti and other nearby villages following the two-day assault.

According to him: “The bandits were many, they were over 200 and they invaded the villages on motorcycles. They carted away all the spare parts in the shop of a motorcycle spare parts dealer in Amale village.”

He further disclosed that: “While four persons were killed in Gwajau village, two others were murdered in Amale village; also four persons have been kidnapped in Dakolo and one pastor in Nani village.”

He listed the communities attacked by the bandits to include Amale, Beni, Barakwai, Kakuri, Gudani, Abolo, Nani, Gwajau, Kubi, Zakolo, Kado and Dakolo.

According to him: “The attacks began Saturday night and as at this Sunday afternoon our people have deserted the villages. On the estimate, over 3000 people have been displaced.

“As I speak to you now I am in the General Hospital in Kafin Koro where we have rushed over 20 persons who are seriously injured.”

Findings have it that over 200 cows have been rustled by the bandits who said to have headed towards the border villages of Niger and Kaduna states.

