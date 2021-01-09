Insecurity: Sokoto govt approves merger of boarding schools within border communities

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has approved the temporary merger of all boarding schools located at the state border towns that were earlier closed. The closure of all the public schools within the border communities across the 23 local government areas of the state was necessitated by security issues.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry for Basic and Secondary Education, Malam Nura Bello Maikwanci, said the schools were merged with other boarding schools located in more secured towns. The statement said the merger toke effect from yesterday. Following this development, GSS Kebbe moved to GSS Sanyinna; Sultan Muhammadu Tambari Illela moved to GSS Gwadabawa and GSS S/Birnin Gobir moved to Sani Dangyadi Unit Secondary School, Farfaru. Meanwhile, Government Girls Secondary School Illela moved to HABMASS, Sokoto; UBEC S/Birnin Gobir moved to HABMASS, Sokoto and GGC Rabah moved to Government Girls Unity Secondary School, Bodinga. The statement further noted that GSS Gada moved to GSS Kware; GSS Gandi moved to GSS Wurno; GSS Goronyo moved to GSS Wurno; while GSS Tureta moved Sultan Abubakar College, Sokoto; GSS Isa moved to STC, Sokoto. Similarly, GTC Binji moved to ABA, Farfaru and OOTC Bafarawa moved to GTC, Farfaru in Sokoto metropolis. Accordingly, all the pupils of Government Boarding Primary School Balle, Isa and Jabo are to return back to their former primary school for normal classes.

