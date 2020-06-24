News

Insecurity: Sokoto inaugurates community police committee

The Nigerian Police, Sokoto State command, yesterday inaugurated the state community policing advisory committee in some local government areas. Inaugurating the committees in Bodinga and Wamakko Local Governments Areas of the state, the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, described the programme as necessary. He urged people of the state to cooperate with the police to fish out bad eggs in the community. The CP further added that community policing committee would exist and be synchronised with police formations.

“This is not politics, it is believed that members of the community policing committee know everybody in their community, he said. According to Ka’oje, constables would be recruited from each of the 23 local governments in the state, adding that the recruits would be trained by the police for onward posting within the state to cushion the effect of shortage of manpower. In his remarks, Chairman of the committee in Bodinga Local Government, Alhaji Chica Sifawa, urged the people to embrace the government’s community policing initiative. Also speaking, Sole Administrator of Bodinga Local Government, Hon. Abdullahi Mohammed Danchadi, thanked the federal government for the gesture, stressing that the local government would support the initiative.

In Wamakko, Chairman of the committee in the council area, Dr. Bello Abubakar Wamakko, implored members of the committee to be sincere, honest and diligent in the discharge of their responsibilities and roles, stating that they should in no way harbour criminal elements even if related to them. Also speaking, Sole Administrator of Wamakko Local Government, Hon. Bello Halilu Guiwa, represented by his deputy, Zubairu Muhammad, threw his support behind the initiative. The commissioner later visited the district head of Bodinga and Wamakko, where the two monarchs pledged the support of their people to the success of the initiative.

