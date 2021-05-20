Insecurity: Soldiers partially lock down Owerri

The city of Owerri, the Imo State capital, was yesterday partially locked down by soldiers and other security forces. From around 2.30pm, soldiers and security operatives were seen barricading major roads, commandeering trailers to block roadways. In some areas, freshly cut trees were used to barricade the roads while in others; the soldiers simply parked their patrol vans across the road, bringing to a halt all vehicular movement on such major roads. All the roads leading toward the Imo State Government House were locked down. Wetheral Road, Bank Road, Okigwe Road were all blocked. Other intra-city roads like Mbari Road, IMSU Back-Gate area and part of MCC Road, were also affected. Consequently, due to the nature of Owerri roads network, it became literally impossible for any vehicle to reach any destination around the Government Layout, which was the heart of the city, connecting many places. Most commuters had to abandon their taxis and buses to trek home.

Like this: Like Loading...