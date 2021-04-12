Insecurity: South-East govs set up regional security outfit, Ebubeagu

Governors of the South-East geopolitical zone of the country comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states have resolved to set up a regional security outfit that will be known as ‘Ebubeagu’.

The governors also agreed that open grazing has been banned and should be enforced by security agencies. These were part of the resolutions reached at the maiden South-East Security Summit held yesterday at the Imo State Government House, Owerri and attended by the governors of the South-East states and all the security chiefs operating in the region

. The resolutions followed exhaustive discussions on the current security challenges in the South-East. The communiqué, released after the meeting, read in part: “The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South-East, otherwise known as Ebubeagu.

“The meeting appreciated the formation of South-East joint security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu, with headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilante in the South East.”

Condemning terrorism and banditry in any part of Nigeria, particularly in the South-East, the meeting strongly condemned the burning of police stations, violent attacks on custodial centres with the unlawful release of inmates, and the killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen alike.

While noting that the peaceful coexistence of farmers and herders will allow governors to focus and succeed in the fight against criminality, the meeting, however, agreed that “open grazing has been banned and security agencies should implement the ban”.

The meeting made it absolutely clear that the South-East will stand resolutely with the Federal Government to fight terrorists and bandits to a finish.

The summit resolved to galvanise all the relevant stakeholders in the South- East -the political class, the business community, the bureaucrats and the intelligentsia – to provide all necessary support to security operatives in the five South-East states to ensure total success in the fight against criminality in the region.

To fast-track crime-busting in the region, the heads of security agencies have been mandated to draw up a comprehensive list of their logistics and material needs for sustainable success in the fight against criminality, for immediate provision by the leadership of the South-East

