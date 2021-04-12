News Top Stories

Insecurity: South-East govs set up regional security outfit, Ebubeagu

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri Comment(0)

Governors of the South-East geopolitical zone of the country comprising Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Abia and Ebonyi states have resolved to set up a regional security outfit that will be known as ‘Ebubeagu’.

 

The governors also agreed that open grazing has been banned and should be enforced by security agencies. These were part of the resolutions reached at the maiden South-East Security Summit held yesterday at the Imo State Government House, Owerri and attended by the governors of the South-East states and all the security chiefs operating in the region

 

. The resolutions followed exhaustive discussions on the current security challenges in the South-East. The communiqué, released after the meeting, read in part: “The meeting resolved to maintain a joint security vigilante for the South-East, otherwise known as Ebubeagu.

 

“The meeting appreciated the formation of South-East joint security outfit codenamed Ebubeagu, with headquarters in Enugu to coordinate our vigilante in the South East.”

 

Condemning terrorism and banditry in any part of Nigeria, particularly in the South-East, the meeting strongly condemned the burning of police stations, violent attacks on custodial centres with the unlawful release of inmates, and the killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen alike.

 

While noting that the peaceful coexistence of farmers and herders will allow governors to focus and succeed in the fight against criminality, the meeting, however, agreed that “open grazing has been banned and security agencies should implement the ban”.

 

The meeting made it absolutely clear that the South-East will stand resolutely with the Federal Government to fight terrorists and bandits to a finish.

 

The summit resolved to galvanise all the relevant stakeholders in the South- East -the political class, the business community, the bureaucrats and the intelligentsia – to provide all necessary support to security operatives in the five South-East states to ensure total success in the fight against criminality in the region.

 

To fast-track crime-busting in the region, the heads of security agencies have been mandated to draw up a comprehensive list of their logistics and material needs for sustainable success in the fight against criminality, for immediate provision by the leadership of the South-East

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

President mourns first old N/ Western state’s military gov., Faruk

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of the first Military Governor of North Western State, Alhaji Usman Faruk, over the passing of the retired Commissioner of Police. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also extended condolences to the government and people of Gombe State, […]
News

Teachers’ recruitment: Candidates kick against cancellation of exercise

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Candidates shortlisted for employment into the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) yesterday alleged that the state government has cancelled the exercise. The state had in 2019 commenced the recruitment of 1,500 teachers and qualified applicants were later shortlisted for interview. But the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought about the closure of […]
News

Osun moves to boost revenue

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola OSOGBO

The Osun state Government has assured of its commitment to boost the state’s revenue profile for socio-economic growth. Osun Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji gave the assurance during a meeting with officials of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) who were in the state on two day sensitization tour.   Oyebamiji said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica