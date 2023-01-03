Insecurity: Southern Kaduna replaces annual festival with prayer summit

The popular AFAN festival organised annually tousher intheNewYear in Kaduna State was replaced with a prayer summit on New Year’s Day, because of the December 18 terror attacks in Kagoro Chiefdom in the Kaura Local Government Area. The Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet said in his palace yesterday residents now live in perpetual fear of attacks.

He called on the security agencies to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the criminal acts with the aim of bringing them to justice.

Speaking during the summit, the Country Director of Global Peace Foundation – Nigeria, Rev. John Joseph Hayab said the summit was organised to encourage the people not to lose hope. Hayab explained that the Foundation is working with communities to promote an innovative, value-based approach to peace building.

The Chiefdom’s Chairman of the Peace Committee, Sule Kambai thanked the people for agreeing to pray for the land despite the recent attacks in the area that led to the death of some people.

A member of the House of Representatives from the area Gideon Gwani appealed to the government to hasten the delivery of relief materials to the affected persons after the attacks.

The lawmaker, who represents the Kaura constituency, also urged the government to increase security presence in the area to forestall future attacks. He also called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the attacks.

