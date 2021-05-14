News

Insecurity: Southern, Northern govs should settle their differences – Mimiko

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has suggested a meeting between Southern and Northern governors in order to settle their differences on the security challenges facing the country. Mimiko, who is the immediate past governor of the state, said the resolution reached by the Southern governors in Asaba, Delta State would amount to waste of efforts without the inputs of their Northern counterparts.
In a statement made available to reporters Friday, Mimiko advocated for the review of the revenue allocation to states in order to have sufficient funds to finance State Police.
While commending the governors of the South for their resolution in Asaba meeting, Mimiko said the next step is for the Southern governors is to meet with their Northern counterparts to iron out what may just be minor areas of differences in substance and timelines.
He commended members of the Southern caucus of the National Assembly for supporting the decision of the governors on banning of open grazing and tackling other security challenges. According to him, the decision of both the governors and National Assembly of the South was  a reflection of the realization of the fact that the nation may be perching at the precipice, and of the urgent need to pull her back.

