Insecurity: Southern Senators back govs on open grazing ban

Pledge legislative support for state police power

The Southern Senators Forum (SSF), has endorsed the outright ban on open grazing of cattle across the 17 states of Southern Nigeria and commended the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) for taking the decision at a time Nigeria is grappling with widespread insecurity.

The federal lawmakers said that such deft and unanimous policy would help in reining in those hiding under cattle grazing to perpetrate kidnapping, killing, raping and other forms of terror on the residents of the region. They argued that open grazing must be jettisoned because it is archaic and falls short of global best practice and a potential danger to security of lives and property.

The SGF, had at its meeting held in Asaba, Delta State capital, on Tuesday, unanimously passed a resolution prohibiting open grazing in the region. The decision came on the heels of frequent clashes between cattle herders and farming communities, kidnappings as well as senseless killings of Nigerian citizens of southern extraction by the armed herders.

In a statement jointly signed by the SSF Chairman, Secretary General and Publicity Secretary, Senators Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti), Mathew Uroghide (Edo) and Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu), respectively and made available to journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, the lawmakers said the measure would curb the wanton destruction of farmlands, kidnappings and carnage.

Like this: Like Loading...