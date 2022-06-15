Insecurity: Stakeholders ask Nigerians to help police

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Tuesday Assayomo; National Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Dr Faruq Mai-Yamman and State Chairman, Alhaji Adebayo Lawal, have blamed the security challenges facing the country on Nigerians’ unwillingness to provide information to the law en- forcement agencies.

The stakeholders spoke at a one-day capacity building seminar on digital information for PCRC members in Ilorin. Declaring the seminar open, Asayamo urged the public to assist the police in fighting crimes.

Represented by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Oyeleye Adegboyega, the CP said: “Security problems are created by society and the best way to tackle them is for the members of society to assist the police with useful information.

“The task of maintaining peace and security is a herculean one that cannot be handled by the police alone.

The police are not large enough to be everywhere, we cannot be in every home and every street but Nigerians are everywhere and we recognised that without the input of the public, security will fail.”

