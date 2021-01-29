Insecurity: Start Amotekun now, Ogun Assembly tells Abiodun

Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday passed a resolution demanding the immediate commencement of operations of the Amotekun Corps. The resolution is aimed at strengthening the security network in the state. The lawmakers expressed worry over the rising insecurity in the form of kidnappings, herdsmen/farmers’ clashes, banditry and cultism in the state.

The passage of the resolution followed a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, seconded by a member representing Remo North State Constituency, Solomon Osho, and unanimously supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote at a plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, at the Assembly Complex, Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta.

The resolution, according to the lawmakers, is to call on Governor Dapo Abiodun to achieve a seamless and immediate takeoff of the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Law passed by the Assembly in March 2020 and subsequently assented to by the governor. Abiodun recently announced the appointment of a Commissioner of Police, David Akinremi (rtd) as the commandant of Amotekun in the state.

Earlier, members such as Hons Sola Adams, Adegoke Adeyanju, Oludaisi Elemide, Kemi Oduwole and Solomon Osho complained about the nefarious activities of some herdsmen, who often engaged in kidnapping and destruction of farmlands under the guise of open grazing for their herds of cattle, as well as the incidents of highway robbery and cult clashes which had resulted in avoidable loss of lives and negative effects on the economic activities of the affected areas. Other lawmakers, such as Hons Sylvester Abiodun, Ganiyu Oyedeji, Haruna Wahab and Atinuke Bello, who jointly kicked against open grazing, following the tension created in some neighbouring states as a result of clashes between residents and herdsmen, called for improved surveillance by the various security formations in their respective constituencies to nip the situation in the bud so as to avoid inter-ethnic crises in the state.

In his response, the Speaker, Oluomo, lauded the intervention of the state command of the Nigeria Police Force at checkmating crimes and criminality, with a renewed charge on residents to always provide timely and credible information to the security agencies to aid their operations and make the state unsafe for criminals. The speaker condemned the unpatriotic acts of some residents, who often connived with criminals through sharing of sensitive security information.

