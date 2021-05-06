News

Insecurity: Sultan of Sokoto asks Nigerians to pray

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called upon the Muslim Ummah to utilise the opportunity of the last ten days of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the nation’s comprehensive peace and security.
This is as President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) expressed sadness over the “heightened” degree of insecurity in the country.
The council in a statement signed by its Deputy Secretary-General NSCIA, Prof. Salisu Shehu, said the Sultan was saddened over the level of insecurity in the country.
“The Sultan is very concerned about the heightened degree of insecurity in the country and the attendant fatalities, tensions, fear and confusion being foisted upon the citizenry.”
The Sultan called on governments at all levels to redouble efforts at protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.
Urging the citizens to discharge their civic responsibilities, the council advised Nigerians to be vigilant and conscious of their neighbourhood and assist law enforcement agents.
“The Council believes and urges all Muslims to continue to support all efforts to sustain a united and indivisible Nigeria.
“The Council prays Almighty Allah to accept our supplications and grant us all the blessing of Ramadan,” the council said.

Our Reporters

