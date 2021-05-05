News

Insecurity: Suspend 2021 Census, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to suspend the planned 2021 census until the insecurity situation in the country is addressed.
The House presided over by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila advised the Federal Government to suspend the exercise till such a time the country was safe enough for it.
This was disclosed in a series of tweets on the official handle of the House of Representatives.
The resolution of the House was passed following a motion moved by a member representing Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency of Niger State, Shehu Beji.
The lawmaker while leading the debate on the motion told the House that several factors would work against the accuracy of the figures that would be obtained and the overall success of the exercise due largely to insecurity.
“Beji said, the safety of enumerators would not be guaranteed in many parts of the country.
“He also stated that many households would be unwilling to make family members available for enumeration because of the fear of the unknown.
“He added that it would be unwise in the prevailing circumstances to post enumerators to some parts of the country currently considered to be volatile.
“Beji argued that the fact that many locations would not be reached by enumerators was enough a reason to suspend the planned exercise,” the tweets read in part.
The key prayer of his motion, therefore, urged the House to “call on the Federal Government to suspend the exercise until the security of the country stabilises.”
The prayer was endorsed by the House in a majority voice vote.
The House also invited the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, to explain the feasibility of conducting a population and housing census in the country amid the current security challenges.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FAAN main impediment to flights resumption –Investigation

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

I t was clear that plans that resumption of domestic flights slated for today would not materialize due to the manner airlines and particularly the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) were handling the guidelines handed to them by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). As at today, majority of the airlines are yet to meet the […]
News

Benue warring communities to embrace peace

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The warring communities of Ipusu and Mbawa communities in Tyomu, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State yesterday resolved to sheathe their swords and embrace peace following the intervention of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN). At the reconciliatory meeting held yesterday at NKST Church, Makurdi, leaders of the warring sides, […]
News Top Stories

Vatsa to Amaechi: You‘re frustrating take-off of Baro Inland Port Army kills 5 bandits, injures others during air raid in Benue attack … says Kano-Niger Republic Rail line

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

… says Kano-Niger Republic Rail line  waste of resources   A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa has accused the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi of frustrating the formal take – off of the Baro Inland Port, Niger State.   Vatsa, a former publicity secretary of the party […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica