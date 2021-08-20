Insecurity: S’West paid over N3bn ransom to kidnappers –Gani Adams

…lost 200 lives in 4 years

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday decried the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying that the South West region has lost more than N3 billion in form of ransom money paid to kidnappers, just as the region also lost not less than 200 lives in the space of four years.

Speaking during the fourth edition of the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group (SSSG) Conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adams said the South West has been ravaged by senseless kidnapping and killings and the region have lost a good number of great sons and daughters to the criminal activities of the killer herdsmen and bandits. Gani Adams said: “Spate of insecurity in the country didn’t spare anyone, even our leader, an Afenifere chieftain, and former Secretary to the Federal Government, Chief Olu Falae, had a terrible experience with the kidnappers.

He was kidnapped and his farm was destroyed. He lost several millions to the ugly incident. “The situation in the country is so worrisome that travellers can hardly travel for a journey of six hours in the country without facing the trauma of being kidnapped or killed by bandits. Despite the economic situation of the country, Yoruba land has lost more than N3 billion as ransom to kidnappers and the life loss within the space of four years is more than 200 lives.” The Aare disclosed that the call for state police remained very important and urgent, saying that, “recently, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari told residents of the state to take up arms in self-defence while his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom had said it severally.

“These statements truly affirmed the need for self-government, or regionalism where state governors would control the police and other security architectures of their states. As the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, I rose to the occasion two years ago and convened an all-inclusive meeting that would chart a new course in securing the southwest region.

“Thus, the Southwest Security Stakeholders Group came into being in 2019 when various socio-cultural groups came together to seek lasting solutions to the security challenges in the southwest. These organisations include the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) Agbekoya, Hunters and COMSAIC. “Today, we are in Abeokuta, Ogun State, as part of our efforts to secure and strengthen the se-curity architectures of all the six states in the southwest. “As the convener of this group, I urge all the Southwest governors to identify with SSSG and support the group so that we can achieve the best for our race.

The conference is an on-going process. As we are here today, we are still going to meet in Ekiti and Ondo state at an appropriate time.” Corroborating his views, Professor Gbenga Akingbehin from the Department of Public Law and Criminology, University of Lagos urged the government to do more in the area of socio economic intervention, “government should ensure that people have access to quality healthcare, food security, employment among others.” Speaking on the theme: “Stemming the tide of Insecurity in southwest Nigeria: A Criminology Therapy”, Akingbehin disclosed that the creation of state police was long overdue as it will complement local security and not serve as a threat to Nigeria Police. On his part, the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun urged Nigerian local security outfits to cherish the opportunity the Federal Government gave them in complimenting the country’s security.

