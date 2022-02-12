Insecurity: Taking the fight to the bad guys

‘Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al- Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.’ – US President Joe Biden The above words were said by the President of the United States, Joe Biden in telling his citizens that one of those the government considers to be an enemy of the state, had been neutralized, and was no longer a threat to the American citizens or her interests. The 46th President was referring to an operation carried out by US Special Forces last week Wednesday, which killed ISIS leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi in a counterterrorism mission in North-west Syria. According to CNN, It was the biggest US raid in the country since the 2019 operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

At least 13 people were killed in clashes that took place during and after the raid, including six children and four women, according to the Syrian civil defence group, the White Helmets. There were no U.S. casualties, according to the Pentagon.

“Last night at my direction, U.S. military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place,” Biden had said in the statement. “Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Qurayshi, the leader of ISIS. All Americans have returned safely from the operation.” Pentagon Press Secretary, John Kirby said in a statement late Wednesday night that the mission was conducted by U.S. Central Command, which controls military operations and activities in the Middle East. ISIS had named al-Qurashi as its new leader in November 2019, at the same time that the terror group confirmed their previous leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed also by the US in a drone strike.

Before his death on October 27, 2019, in Barisha, which is also in Syria, the Iraqi terrorist and the Caliph of the Islamic State from 2014 had repeatedly taunted the US threatening hail and brimstone. However, the US, unlike their Nigerian counterparts, refused to engage in a media war and quietly went about using all the assets at their disposal to locate him and take him out. The Pentagon then did not rush to the media to say they had neutralised him until they had painstakingly confirmed that they had finally killed him.

They evidence they presented was then irrefutable, forcing the terrorist group no other option than to admit they he had been killed. Back here the military at a well-attended press conference in Abuja had in September 2014, without any shred of evidence, announced that they had killed Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau – the announcement followed previous claims of his death in 2009 and 2013. Then Defence spokesman Chris Olukolade told reporters in Abuja that the Nigerian army had killed a man posing as Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, who Olukolade said had also been killed. According to him, Bashir had been “acting or posing as the deceased Abubakar Shekau”. The military did not say when or how Shekau was killed and the announcement comes after two previous claims by security sources that he had died, one in July 2009 and another in late June 2013. Ironically, usually, weeks after claims of his demise, he would show up online, taunting his supposed killers in video diatribes. “If you have killed us, why are we still alive?” he asked in 2018, after the Nigerian military claimed to have “broken the heart and the soul” of Boko Haram, a group that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

However, we now know that the Boko Haram leader finally ‘died’ last May after being besieged by ISWAP fighters in his forest stronghold and realizing that they wanted to take him alive, detonated a suicide vest and blew himself up. At least this was the version heard by Bunu Bukar, secretary of the Hunters’ Association in Borno State, who has played a key role in demobilizing Boko Haram fighters and is in contact with past and present members of the group. He said that 200 heavily armed ISWAP members descended on Shekau’s hide-out in the Sambisa forest. Whatever is the truth, however, one thing is clear: unlike in previous cases when he ‘resurrected’ after being ‘killed’ since this latest ‘death’ he has not appeared to taunt his detractors so perhaps he is finally dead! Although the terrorists have gone on to replace the heads of those killed by the US with new leaders, however, the takedowns have shown that America will do anything possible to protect their own and besides the killings have impacted the extremists. For instance, not much has been heard of al-Qaeda since the group’s founder, Osama bin Laden was killed by US Special Forces on the night of May 2, 2011.

Even though the group moved quickly to replace their late Saudi-born leader with his deputy, Ayman al-Zawahiri, al-Qaeda has not been the same since. It is thus clear that taking the fight to the enemy is the way to go and should be imbibed by our security forces if we are to put a cap on the activities of these non-state actors. In October 2020, the US again showed Nigeria how it is done when their Special Forces entered the ‘Giant of Africa’ and rescued one of their citizens, Philip Walton, who had earlier been abducted in neighbouring Niger before being brought into the country.

Then US President Donald Trump, in a tweet, said that Walton’s rescue was a “big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces”. The U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, praised the operation. “The United States is committed to the safe return of all U.S. citizens taken captive.

We delivered on that commitment late last night in Nigeria, where some of our bravest and most skilled warriors rescued a U.S. citizen after a group of armed men took him, hostage, across the border in Niger,” he said. Millions of Nigerians can only dream of having a government one day that is also committed in a like manner to ensuring that they can live safely in their own country. It is crystal clear in both rescue cases that the US military did not rely on brute force or carpet bombing of terrorist strongholds in achieving their objectives; instead, it was intelligence in first pinpointing their target, planning a workable operation and then carrying it out stealthy in order to give it a greater chance of success. One can only hope that one day we will be able to take a cue from the US and will soon be regaled with news of successes in the fight against insurgency and banditry currently ravaging the land.

