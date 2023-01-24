Insecurity: Tambuwal hails Buhari, Nigerian Army for synergy

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his sustained efforts in collaborating with states in the country to rid parts thereof of insecurity. Governor Tambuwal, who is also the chairman, Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), also extended the same appreciation to the Nigerian Army for liaising with state governors in the continuing fight against insurgency.

The governor, who was speaking when team members of Senior Course 45 of the Department of Land Warfare at the Armed Forces Command Staff College Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State, paid him a courtesy visit yesterday in Sokoto, thanked the AFCSC for choosing Sokoto to play host to the contingent. The contingent, accompanied by the Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig.-Gen. T. Ahmed, comprise of 38 course participants including five from other countries.

Tambuwal acknowledged that Nigeria is facing great security challenges, particularly in some parts of Sokoto State. “It is correct to say that Sokoto State is facing threats of insecurity as some local government ar-eas of the state are involved.”

He lauded the Nigerian Army for playing pivotal role in trying to ensure that peace and security prevails in the state and the country in general; while pledging to sustain his administration’s support for it at all times. In his remarks, team leader of the Senior Course 45 of the AFCSC, Brig.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, while conveying the college’s appreciation, on behalf of its Commandant, also thanked Governor Tambuwal for hosting the group

