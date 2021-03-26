News

Insecurity: Tambuwal, Masari, Mutawalle seek EU, others’ assistance

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

In a collective bid to curtail banditry, kidnappings and violence in the North- West geo-political zone, three governors from the region were yesterday unanimous that there was the need to seek European Union and some Western Countries including the United States of America, UK and Canada’s assistance. At a meeting held at the EU compound in Abuja had in attendance Governors Aminu Bello Masari, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Bello Muhammad Mutawalle of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States respectively. The EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ketil Karlsen, said the meeting discussed insecurity in the region, regional dimensions of the conflict, influence of the Sahel conflicts and arms proliferation. Karlsen said: “We all have programs already on ground in the North-West. We have humanitarian programs and development cooperation. We also engage in political discussion at federal, state levels and civil societies. “We are very pleased to add our contribution to finding durable solution to ending kidnappings, violence and making sure that the social fabric, which has been broken in some places, is reestablished; making sure that there’s access to better education in place for all, proper social services in place, such as healthcare as well, because all of these issues are part of finding long term solutions. “The main solution has always come from withinhaving solid and comprehensive support from federal- level combined with local engagement with the impacted communities is absolutely the key.” He also noted that the EU and its partners were already providing support and assistance to the North-West and hope to establish more opportunities “because we know that this is what is needed to have durable solution by the end of the day.”



