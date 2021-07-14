News

Insecurity: Tambuwal orders demolition of Raymond Village

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Comment(0)

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has ordered the immediate demolitions of the popular Raymond Village in Dambuwa area Dange Shuni Local Government Area of Sokoto State over insecurity. Governor Tambuwal who visited the area on Tuesday in companied by his Deputy Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Heads of Security Agencies in Sokoto some Senior Government Officials in the state gave the order after a state Security Council meeting.

He noted that over 144 suspected criminals were arrested during the recent raids in the area saying it was in continuations of his administration efforts to address insecurity in the state. Tambuwal said the residents of the area will be screening and finding out those who are living legally and engaging in lawful businesses with the aim of relocating them to other part of the state.

Our Reporters

