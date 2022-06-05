Insecurity: Taskforce raids camps, shrines in Anambra communities

•Herbalists, local informants flee

One week after Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State declared war on the security situation in the state, about seven camps belonging to the alleged gunmen are said to have been busted in Anambra South Senatorial District. Similarly, nine shrines being used by the arsonists to force natives into oath taking have also been destroyed by the Joint Task Force on security and natives, who act as informants to the gunmen are under police custody. Areas said to have been affected by the raid of the taskforce include: Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Ebenato community in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Ezinifite community also in Nnewi South Local Government Area and Ichi, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area. Others include part of Osumoghu, Lilu and some parts of Ukpor in Nnewi South and Ihiala Local Government Areas. When contacted, the Anambra Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said it is too early to begin to count the successes made so far in the war against terror in the state. He said: “We have been making huge success in this fight against insecurity but I cannot say the number because this would jeopardize operations in those areas. “We will not be in a hurry to say the number of arrests or those that were taken out during operations because it would jeopardize what the taskforce is doing and there is ample time for us to count our successes at the moment. “But what we have done so far is indeed reassuring and a strong impetus for better operations in the future.” Just 23 days after the report on the arrest of suspects allegedly involved in the killing of the Anambra lawmaker, Okey Okoye and his aide, native doctors in the area have fled the Senatorial District, following confessional statements made by those arrested so far. A 70-year-old doctor with the name Chukwujekwu Onuorah, aka Egbe Eji Aza Oku from Unubi town in Nnewi North LGA was arrested in Awka after he had fled his home when security operatives came for him in connection with the beheading of Hon Okey Okoye and his aide. According to one of the security operatives, most Native Doctors have disappeared from their homes and fled to unknown places because some of them that were arrested have been providing names of their colleagues, who have been involved in the killings and kidnapping of people. Our source said: “We went to those areas and they abandoned their shrines and ran away and those things have no power only to be used as psychological ploy to instill fear on the natives and they in turn use the natives as informants and we have some of them in our custody today.” Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, said that Anambra State government remains resolute in restoring the security of lives and property in Anambra South Senatorial District and so far, the government has recorded success in many areas. He said: “Gov Charles Soludo made it clear in his last broadcast that he has exploited all peaceful means of resolving the security situation and he also granted amnesty to some of those people in prison custody and he also urged them to turn in their arms; yet, they have continued. “So, it has become clear that they have chosen to continue to make Anambra State ungovernable and Anambra people and its government have no other option but to defend themselves and Gov Soludo is better emboldened to fight to the end.”

