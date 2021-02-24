Insecurity: Tension in Lapai as armed men abduct one, injure 2

There is tension in Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State after armed men attacked Ebbo community, abducting one and leaving two others injured.

An eyewitness report have it that the over 10 armed men on Tuesday night at about 10pm kidnapped a sales boy and injured two persons during the incident.

The source said they attacked the community shooting sporadically and in the process two villagers were hit by bullets.

Further reports have it that the kidnapped victim Sule Isah is a salesboy working for Mallam Abu Magaji who had retired home.

Findings have it that the victim owns a mobile phone shop and was targeted on the community market day when all vigilantes would have retired home to rest after market days.

According to an eyewitness, when the armed men arrived they went straight to the shop, attacked the people with sticks and cable wires urging them to leave or be killed.

