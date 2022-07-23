News Top Stories

Insecurity: Terrorists launch house-to-house attack, abduct over 50 persons in Niger community

Over 50 persons from Kuchi village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State have been confirmed abducted by terrorists on Friday. Confirming the abduction yesterday, the State Commissioner for Internal security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, said security operatives have responded. Findings have it that the abduction occurred while it was raining in the wee hours of Friday.

According to him; “the attacks took place around 2am. And security operatives have responded since around 5am. We are waiting for the reports.” However, when asked the number of persons abducted, Umar stated that the figure could not be ascertained as many of the residents escaped to safety. In a statement made available to journalists in Minna, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Yusuf Kokki, disclosed that the terrorists went from house to house picking their victims while it rained. He said; “confirmed reports emanating indicate that, terrorists in their large numbers invaded the town in the midnight which resulted in mass abduction of people.

“They stormed the town around 2am while it was raining, launched house to house operation and assembled their victims for onward movement to their enclave”. Kokki further disclosed that about 50 persons were abducted, noting that there was no death was recorded. “At the moment, there is also no report of any casualty”, he added.

 

