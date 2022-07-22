Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Terrorists launch house-to-house attack, abduct over 50 persons in Niger community

Daniel Atori, Minna

Over 50 villagers from Kuchi village in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State have been abducted by terrorists on Friday.

Confirming the abduction, the Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said security operatives have responded.

Findings have it that the abduction occurred while it was raining in the wee hours of Friday.

According to him: “The attacks took place around 2am. And security operatives have responded since around 5am. We are waiting for the reports”.

However, when asked the number of persons abducted, Umar stated that the figure could not be ascertained as many of the residents escaped.

In a statement made available to journalists in Minna, the Co-Convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths of Niger State, Sani Yusuf Kokki disclosed that the terrorists went from house to house picking up their victims while it rained.

 

Our Reporters

