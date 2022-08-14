News

Insecurity: Terrorists’ve parallel govt in Kaduna since 2019 –SOKAPU

Following a Security report by the Kaduna State Government to President Muhammadu Buhari that terrorists are forming a parallel government in the state, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) said the situation has been like that since 2019.

SOKAPU, in a statement by Awemi Dio Maisamari, the Acting President, said: “This admission is a confirmation of the various alarms that  were continuously raised by SOKAPU and Southern Kaduna community development associations since 2019.”

SOKAPU therefore called on Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i to redirect his political will and prioritize the security and welfare of Kaduna State citizens by acting like the South West Governors, who introduced Amotekun and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State through his Community Volunteer Guards.

The union stated that many communities have been deserted and taken over by bandits while thousands of residents have been displaced and are now Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Part of the statement said: “We now have a situation whereby most rural communities are daily patrolled by well-armed marauding herdsmen and allied terrorists to stamp and enforce their authority.

“Once that is done, they then embark on widespread abductions, forced labour, systematic extortion, outright enslavement, widespread sexual harassment, confiscation of food, other valuables, dehumanization, merciless brutality, torture, killings of innocent locals, who show any sign of lack of cooperation or resistance to the occupiers.

 

“Consequently, most affected rural communities are deserted. That is the lot of rural villages in Kaduna State, especially in Chikun, Kajuru, Kachia, Zangon Kataf, Kauru, Lere, Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Governments. The area that has now become ungovernable space in Kaduna State is about the size of Abia state.”SOKAPU said.

 

