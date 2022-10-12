Insecurity: The Church must speak out and hold govt accountable –Anglican Primate

The Primate of the Churchof Nigeria(Anglican Communion) andBishopof AbujaDiocese, Archbishop Henry Ndukubah, has said the Church as a body of Christ must continue to speak, engage and hold the government accountable to find lasting solutions to agelong insecurity challenges bedevilling the country. The Christian leader stated this yesterday while delivering a keynote address during an Alumni Association of Theological College of Northern Nigeria (AATCNN) maiden reunion conference held from 10th-13th October 2022, at TCNN, BuKuru, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Speaking on the theme “Theology in times of crisis: The Nigeria context,” he said the response of the churches and Christian organisations in Nigeria to the prevalent violence and insecurity in the country has been only prayers, and there is a need for more action.“ Weneedtodomoreasthe situationdemandsmoreproactive steps.

The political will of the government needs to be demonstrated. “But following the consistent failure of the government to rise to the responsibility of protecting the people and prosecuting the perpetrators of violence, resulting in persistenceandintensificationof the crisis and the general defenselessness of the people, self-defence and armed response to the violence are being articulated. Christians are urged to stand up in defence of their faith,” the Primate averred. Governor Simon Lalong, represented by Deputy Governor, Prof Sonni Tyoden, acknowledged that the role of the alumni association in every mother institution is core as it sets a pace for developmental strides and lasting legacies for the upcoming alumnus.

He said: “The theme of the conference is apt and appropriate, considering the numerous challenges Nigeria is going through, adding that the crisis Nigerians are passing through is self-inflicted. On current political happenings as 2023 general election approaches, Lalong said it is high time Christians should strive and work the talk and stop lamentations as power is not given to anybody free of charge; instead, one must struggle for it. “If you are on a battlefield without unity of purpose on a goal you intended to achieve, the chances of your victory are very limited.”

Provost of the College, Prof Samuel Peni Ango, said it is his sincere prayer that the reunion conference will remove the stigma of incompletion from college premises by succeeding where they have failed in raising the necessary funding for the roof, plaster, plumbing; put fittings and furnish the building to provide adequate space for worship and conference, as well as offices and seminar rooms for the use of students and staff.

