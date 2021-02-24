Insecurity: There’re plans to destroy Nigeria –Govs

Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has disclosed that there are plans to destroy Nigeria, warning that “Nigeria can only be victorious if we fight back”.

Fayemi, who is Governor of Ekiti State, made the disclosure yesterday in Minna, Niger State capital, when he led some governors on solidarity visit to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger over the attacks on schools and abductions in the state. He admonished Nigerians to remain united to save the nation from enemies’ plans.

According to him, “Their agenda is to destroy the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is the ultimate agenda. It is either we succumb or fight it with every fibre of our being. We will fight it in order to save our people.

“Some Nigerians are using the security challenges to foment trouble and destroy the Federal Government which is their target.”

The NGF chairman assured Governor Bello and the people of Niger State of the commitment of 36 governors to stand with the state, until the challenges are resolved.

Fayemi said: “What we are witnessing is terrorism; there is no other name for it. Yes, we may call it banditry, we may call it kidnapping; these are remnants of the actors of the North-East that have found themselves in other parts of the country whether they are known as ISWAP or Albanawi faction or known as Shekau people.

“They are remnants of what we are still dealing with in that part of the country. We will ensure the Federal Government finds a lasting solution to the cycle of banditry, kidnapping and other criminality.”

In his remarks, Governor Bello stated that Nigerian governors are handicapped because they lack powers to tackle the menace of kidnapping, killings and banditry attacks that have bedevilled the country.

Bello added that there is the urgent need for the federal and state governments to synergise so as to save the nation. He said the states have no control over the Army, Navy, Air Force and even the Police in combating the challenges.

According to him, “We need to impose on the authority to do the needful. They should be aware that we as state governors have limitations when it comes to control of the Army, Navy, Air Force and even the Police.

There is need for the Federal Government to work with us for immediate actions on this menace.”

He further stated that recent developments of the kidnapping of the NSTA bus passengers and students in the state have brought the issue to the front burner. While making reference to similar situations in Katsina State, Bello warned: “Your Excellences, with recent developments, if nothing is done, only God knows where next we will be.

“There is need to dialogue with relevant stakeholders to bring to an end the current insecurity experienced in the country by identifying the root cause of the societal dislocation.”

Among those that accompanied Fayemi were Governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Simon Lalong (Plateau). Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday pledged that the newly appointed Service Chiefs would work assiduously to bring to an end, the current insecurity plaguing Nigeria.

Irabor, who made the promise when he and the other Service Chiefs presented themselves for screening before a Joint Senate Committee on Defence, Army, Navy and Air Force, said insecurity will be reversed through reforms and the promotion of synergy among security agencies.

The other military chiefs at the screening included Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru – Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo – Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao – Chief of Air Staff (CAS). President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a January 27 letter, forwarded the nominations of the military chiefs to the Senate for confirmation.

Irabor said the matching orders given to them by the President were very clear to him and his colleagues, hence they would endeavour to deliver on the core mandate.

On its part, the House of Representatives has confirmed the nomination of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs. The confirmation followed the approval of a report submitted by the special committee inaugurated by the speaker to screen the nominees.

Meanwhile, the House has mandated all service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to intensify efforts for the rescue of the students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State.

