Insecurity, threat to Nigeria’s existence –Gbajabiamila

…says it portends great danger for Africa and the world if it persists

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that current security challenges in Nigeria are a threat to the foundations of the country’s nationhood. Gbajabiamila said this in a paper titled “Democracy in challenging times: The role of African parliaments in safeguarding and delivering on the dividends of democracy” at the School of Oriental Studies, London as part of his ongoing official visit to the UK.

He, however, noted that the Nigerian government has responded to the challenges by taking certain measures such as increasing funding for the police and the military, recruiting personnel for security agencies, among others. Speaking on the challenges facing Nigeria, Gbajabiamila said: “The most pressing of these challenges todayis thenationalsecurity crisisthatthreatensthefoundations of our nationhood and portends great danger for Africa and the world if it persists.” Gbajabiamilasaid:”First, toaddresspresentchallenges and then to build resilient institutionsthatcanwithstand uncertainty in troubled times, more than anything else, our focus must remain on the young and vibrant youth of Nigeria and Africa who have so much to offer the world and who have proven that they can thrive under challenging circumstances given half a chance.

“However we cannot do this for as long as our present national security challenges persist. “The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has responded to the reality of our present challenges by increasing funding provisions for the police and armed forces, accelerating recruitment and training to put more boots on the ground and also acquiring weapons systems designed to give the security agencies an advantage.”

 

