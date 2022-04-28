News

Insecurity, threat to Nigeria’s existence – Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the current security challenges in Nigeria are a threat to the foundations of the country’s nationhood.

Gbajabiamila said this in a paper titled ‘Democracy in challenging times: The role of African parliaments in safeguarding and delivering on the dividends of democracy’ at the School of Oriental Studies, London as part of his ongoing official visit to the UK.

He, however, noted that the Nigerian government has responded to the challenges by taking certain measures such as increasing funding for the police and the military, recruiting personnel for security agencies, among others.

Speaking on the challenges facing Nigeria, Gbajabiamila said: “The most pressing of these challenges today is the national security crisis that threatens the foundations of our nationhood and portends great danger for Africa and the world if it persists.”

Gbajabiamila said: “First, to address present challenges and then to build resilient institutions that can withstand uncertainty in troubled times, more than anything else, our focus must remain on the young and vibrant youth of Nigeria and Africa who have so much to offer the world and who have proven that they can thrive under challenging circumstances given half a chance.

“However we cannot do this for as long as our present national security challenges persist.

“The government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has responded to the reality of our present challenges by increasing funding provisions for the police and armed forces, accelerating recruitment and training to put more boots on the ground and also acquiring weapons systems designed to give the security agencies an advantage.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOVERNOR EMMANUEL CELEBRATES CBN BOSS AT 60

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has sent hearty felicitations to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele on the occasion of his 60th Birthday celebration. In a message released by his Chief Press Secretary, Ekerete Udoh, Governor Emmanuel said the CBN Governor” has parlayed his expertise garnered over the […]
News

CAN commends Vatican’s position on same-sex marriage

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa and Regina Otokpa

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Vatican’s doctrinal office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF), for rejecting same-sex union or marriage. According to the religious body, the rejection of same-sex marriage or union which was endorsed by Pope Francis, was a godly, timely and a decision too many, which […]
News

UN sends troops to guard DRC Nobel winner after death threats

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UN has redeployed soldiers to protect a Nobel-prize winning doctor in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after being warned that he was at risk of assassination. The Guardian reported on Monday that Denis Mukwege, who shared a Nobel prize in 2018 for his work with victims of sexual violence, had been left without protection despite receiving […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica