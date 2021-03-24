News Top Stories

Insecurity threatening 2023 elections, Ortom warns

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja Comment(0)

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that there may not be any election in the country if the current atmosphere of insecurity persists.

 

The governor gave this warning yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

 

Ortom, who narrowly escaped assassination attempt by gunmen suspected to be herders in his state last Saturday, called on all Nigerians to come together to fight insecurity, by ensuring the arrest and prosecution of suspects, cautioning that impunity must not be allowed to thrive in the country.

 

The governor, who expressed disbelief that some people could doubt his assassination story, called on politicians across the country not to politicise the issue of insecurity.

 

He warned that the country was sitting on a keg of gunpowder if some people, who are fond of making inflammatory statements with sense of impunity, are not called to order by the authorities. Reacting to the anxieties about 2023 by the politicians,

 

Ortom said: “2023? Yes, to a politician it is not far, but it is still a long way. If we secure our country, and everything is working fine, then we can talk about 2023. But the way things are going, if we don’t secure the country, there is no way we can be talking about 2023.

 

“That is why I’ve always dismissed people who come to me to say that you will contest this; you’ll contest that. For me, I want us as leaders of this country, we have taken oath of Office, let us abide by those things we have said, and work together as a team, leave politics aside.

 

“Leave ethnicity aside, but secure the country, Nigeria. We have no other country other than Nigeria. So, my appeal to everyone is to ensure that we work together, security matters are not just for the security agencies alone.

 

“We as people who are being led, we who are leaders we have a responsibility. It is only when we team up, that we’ll be able to surmount this challenge. But I think that there shouldn’t be room for people who are creating problems for us.

 

“We have a constitution; we have laws of the land. If people are found wanting, they should be cautioned, they should be arrested, they should be prosecuted and let the right things be done.” Responding to a report that a certain Fulani group had claimed responsibility for his assassination at tempt, the governor said he had reported the individuals to the security agencies for immediate action.

 

He explained that his offence, according to his assailants, was that he signed the anti-Open Grazing Act into law.

 

He maintained that the law was not targeted at anybody or any ethnic group, but was put in place to put an end to the constant clashes between herders and farmers in the state. He said: “I have not done anything illegal as far as I’m concerned.

 

As governor, I represent the people. The people have encouraged me to send an executive bill to the House of Assembly to enact a law, which we did. I signed it into law and we are implementing it. “And so, anybody who trespasses on this has committed offence. So, this is the whole thing.

 

So for me, I am law abiding. “And that is one of the things that I am saying that those people who think that they own this country should be apprehended and prosecuted or otherwise, they will begin to think that they are sacred cows. Miyetti Allah, FUNAM and all those ones, they are responsible, creating problems all over the place by what they say.”

 

Asked to clear the air on allegations of land grabbing against him, the governor said he had no land issues with anyone in the state. Ortom, who commended his colleague governors  across party lines for condemning the attempt on his life, also hailed the President for the order to security agents to shoot on sight anyone with AK47 riffle without authority to do so.

 

“So, it’s not just enough to say that one criticises the policies of the Federal Government or the President, but when he does a thing that is good, it is our responsibility to team up with him to ensure that that is done,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N1.3bn debt: AMCON takes over Unicorn Place & Leisure Services assets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the order of Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) yesterday said it had taken over assets belonging to Ike Nwabuoku, the Chief Promoter of Unicorn Place & Leisure Services Limited over an indebtedness of over N1.3 billion. In a statement made available to journalists, […]
News

Our Twitter account has been hacked, NBC confirms

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has confirmed that its Twitter account has been hacked, stating that they are working on the retrieval. This happened barely 48 hours after viral audio released by an ‘anonymous’ supported the #EndSARS protest, thereby giving the government 72 hours or risked hacking. The NBC official Twitter account tweeted randomly […]
News

WHO: 41,000 health workers infected with COVID-19

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to mark the 2020 Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that over 41,000 health workers have been infected with Coronavirus in Africa. WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, made this known in her message to mark this year’s World Patient Safety […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica