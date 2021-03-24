Insecurity threatening 2023 elections, Ortom warns

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has warned that there may not be any election in the country if the current atmosphere of insecurity persists.

The governor gave this warning yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ortom, who narrowly escaped assassination attempt by gunmen suspected to be herders in his state last Saturday, called on all Nigerians to come together to fight insecurity, by ensuring the arrest and prosecution of suspects, cautioning that impunity must not be allowed to thrive in the country.

The governor, who expressed disbelief that some people could doubt his assassination story, called on politicians across the country not to politicise the issue of insecurity.

He warned that the country was sitting on a keg of gunpowder if some people, who are fond of making inflammatory statements with sense of impunity, are not called to order by the authorities. Reacting to the anxieties about 2023 by the politicians,

Ortom said: “2023? Yes, to a politician it is not far, but it is still a long way. If we secure our country, and everything is working fine, then we can talk about 2023. But the way things are going, if we don’t secure the country, there is no way we can be talking about 2023.

“That is why I’ve always dismissed people who come to me to say that you will contest this; you’ll contest that. For me, I want us as leaders of this country, we have taken oath of Office, let us abide by those things we have said, and work together as a team, leave politics aside.

“Leave ethnicity aside, but secure the country, Nigeria. We have no other country other than Nigeria. So, my appeal to everyone is to ensure that we work together, security matters are not just for the security agencies alone.

“We as people who are being led, we who are leaders we have a responsibility. It is only when we team up, that we’ll be able to surmount this challenge. But I think that there shouldn’t be room for people who are creating problems for us.

“We have a constitution; we have laws of the land. If people are found wanting, they should be cautioned, they should be arrested, they should be prosecuted and let the right things be done.” Responding to a report that a certain Fulani group had claimed responsibility for his assassination at tempt, the governor said he had reported the individuals to the security agencies for immediate action.

He explained that his offence, according to his assailants, was that he signed the anti-Open Grazing Act into law.

He maintained that the law was not targeted at anybody or any ethnic group, but was put in place to put an end to the constant clashes between herders and farmers in the state. He said: “I have not done anything illegal as far as I’m concerned.

As governor, I represent the people. The people have encouraged me to send an executive bill to the House of Assembly to enact a law, which we did. I signed it into law and we are implementing it. “And so, anybody who trespasses on this has committed offence. So, this is the whole thing.

So for me, I am law abiding. “And that is one of the things that I am saying that those people who think that they own this country should be apprehended and prosecuted or otherwise, they will begin to think that they are sacred cows. Miyetti Allah, FUNAM and all those ones, they are responsible, creating problems all over the place by what they say.”

Asked to clear the air on allegations of land grabbing against him, the governor said he had no land issues with anyone in the state. Ortom, who commended his colleague governors across party lines for condemning the attempt on his life, also hailed the President for the order to security agents to shoot on sight anyone with AK47 riffle without authority to do so.

“So, it’s not just enough to say that one criticises the policies of the Federal Government or the President, but when he does a thing that is good, it is our responsibility to team up with him to ensure that that is done,” he said.

