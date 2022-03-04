Insecurity threatening 2023 general elections -–INEC

The Independent National Electoral Election (INEC) has said growing insecurity in several parts of the country is threatening the conduct of 2023 general elections. INEC National Commissioner in Charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, at a town hall meeting organised by the Nigeria Guild of Editors, noted that the increasing number of internally displaced persons will pose challenges to the commission for the conduct of the 2023 general election.

“So many of the internally displaced persons are in the houses of friends and relatives and have lost their permanent voters cards and it is next to impossible to recreate their constituencies and polling units,” Okoye stated. He argued that some of the displaced persons were no longer in their constituencies and could no longer access their polling units while so many of them had lost their PVCs.

The National Commissioner stated that while it is easy for INEC to recreate constituencies and polling units in clustered camps of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps, it is next to impossible to do so for persons staying in scattered locations. He, however, assured that the Commission will print PVC for the internally displaced persons and recreate their polling units in their camps and “they will be eligible to vote in some of the elections depending on their location and their proximity to their state and federal constituencies.

“This is in accord with section 24(1) of the Electoral Act, which provides that ‘In the event of an emergency affecting an election, the Commission shall, as far as practicable, ensure that persons displaced as a result of the emergency are not disenfranchised’.” Okoye added that INEC will roll out modalities to devolve Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise to communities inaccessible to the registration officers. He called on security agencies to degrade and neutralise the security threats and challenges in different parts of the country.

