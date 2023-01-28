Insecurity threatens food security in Southern Kaduna –Katung

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kaduna South Senatorial District, Barr Sunday Marshall Katung, has said the current insecurity in the southern part of the state is threatening sustainable food production and supply in the region.

Katung a former member of the House of Representatives, stated this in Zonkwa, Zangon Kataf Local Government area while meeting with representatives of the Nigerian Union Of Teachers, (NUT), National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Presidents of student Union Governments (SUG) from tertiary institutions, and several other socio-cultural associations from the eight local governments that make up the Kaduna South Senatorial District.

The Senatorial candidate also noted that the wrong choices of electing leaders that do not have the people at heart led to the spread of insecurity in the senatorial district, with people resorting to various means to survive. He, however, promised that if elected he would collaborate with relevant stakeholders on tackling the insecurity, and urged people in the area to allow the experiences of the past to guide them in electing the right leaders in the coming general elections. He also called on the prospective voters to ensure that they collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVCs).

