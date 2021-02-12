Insecurity: Three Benue LG chairmen meet security forces, traditional rulers over herdsmen killings

Worried over the increasing spate of Fulani herdsmen killings in their territories, three local government chairmen from Benue South senatorial district, Friday met with security agencies, leaders of Fulani herders and traditional rulers to fine-tune ways of ending all forms of criminality in their areas.

The chairmen, included Rt. Hon. George Alli of Otukpo; Hon. James Oche of Ado and Mrs. Amina Audu of Okpokwu local government areas respectively.

The meeting was held at the palace of the traditional leader of Utonkon, HRH Chief Mathew Ogbu Egede in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking, the host Chairman, Hon. Oche in an address of welcome, said the essence of the meeting was to address the intractable insecurity challenges facing the areas especially killing of innocent people, kidnappings, armed robbery, raping and destruction of farmers crops and farmlands, which are largely linked to criminal Fulani herdsmen.

Hon. Oche said as leaders they “cannot fold their hands and watch their people being slaughtered, raped and maimed in their farm lands anymore”.

