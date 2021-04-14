Insecurity: Time to adopt multipronged approach

Nigeria cannot go on like this for another five years, not to talk of 20 more years. The consequences would be too dire for the country. The President must act as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces by ensuring that the security challenges are tackled proactively.

Enough of bloodshed The immediate past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, not too very long ago, told the Senate that it might take Nigeria the next 20 years to address the security challenges the country is facing. While being screened as ambassadorial nominee by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Buratai was emphatic that the battle against insecurity, particularly insurgency in the North-East, was a long haul, which might take up to 20 years to get through.

He said that although the intelligence capacity of the army was so low before, it is now first class with cyber command in a top notch. Buratai, who pointed out that the warfare has permeated the society, said that the fight required a multipronged approach of which, the military warfare was just one aspect.

He said: “The military alone cannot solve this. There should be hospitals, schools, roads and government presence in these communities. There are so many ungovernable spaces and until these spaces have government presence, it will not be resolved.” Buratai’s prognosis might be scary.

It might not be accurate, but it bears testimony to the poor state the country has found itself with insecurity. What Buratai was afraid to or refused to say was that since 2015, when he took over as the Army chief, insecurity has festered more, grown bigger and the hydra-headed demon has sprouted more heads. Although Buratai and his class of Service Chiefs have been relieved of their duties, the insecurity in the country has not abated. We have no problem with the prognosis of the former Army chief. He has a right from his vantage point to think or say anything he wants.

But we are worried that the Federal Government, which Buratai served for five straight years, appears to be in sync with that position. We cannot forget in a haste that it was based on the activities of Boko Haram insurgents between 2009 and 2015 when he came into power that President Muhammadu Buhari was elected by Nigerians on a broad spectrum.

Many had hoped that with his experience as a retired Army General and a no nonsense fellow, Buhari would be able to diminish the insurgents and restore order to the country. But five years on, rather than abate, the security problem has multiplied under Buhari.

Nigeria is now on the brink of another civil war, owing to the activities of herdsmen across the country. That is not to mention the issue of banditry in the North-West, which has crept into the North- Central. There is also kidnapping and sundry issues. Last month, the Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), told a bewildered nation how to stop kidnappers and other criminal elements in the country. According to him, it is for Nigerians to “stand and face them.”

Last month, the country woke up to learn that 39 more staff and students had been abducted from the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Kaduna. And although a number of them have been released, the kidnappers are still holding on to many of the abductees.

That was the fourth major kidnap in Buhari’s era, after that of Dapchi, Kagara and that of Kangara in his native Katsina State. Yet, Nigerians are told that the insecurity might last for another 20 years. We know that we are not God and we cannot see the future. But we can conveniently wager a bet that Nigeria cannot go on like this for another five years, not to talk of 20 more years.

The consequences would be too dire for the country. The President must act as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces by ensuring that the security challenges are tackled proactively. Enough of bloodshed. Government officials have continuously stated that there is an invasion of the country by foreign herdsmen, who unleash mayhem on local communities in the country.

We then wonder why it is difficult for the government to pinpoint the visitors and treat them as criminals they are. Rather, what Nigerians get every day is pampering of clear criminals by officials of government at different levels, with different officials making excuses for what is clearly a failure of the government to act. We believe that for the country to move ahead, the buck stops at the table of President Buhari, who was elected by Nigerians to protect them. All the other government officials, who are busy making excuses were appointed by him. Hence, the President has a duty to stop the rot.

We are worried that if the President does not stop the rot, the country may not be able to endure long before it bursts at the seams. We do not need a soothsayer to tell us that there is palpable tension across the land. From the East to the West, down to the North, many Nigerians are distraught with the seeming poor attitude of the government to the insecurity issue. The President must act before it is too late. Nigeria has endured a lot already. After all, the Senate has told him for the umpteenth time to declare a state of emergency on insecurity. We think he should!

