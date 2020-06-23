Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

M

arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.

The traders had last week resolved to close all markets for two days in a protest to call the attention of the government to tackle the rising cases of insecurity in the state.

But, the traders were said to have been allegedly threatened by the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the State Security Adviser, Alfred Mboto, against closure of the markets as the government would not hesitate to deal with them if they should go ahead to disrupt commercial activities in the metropolis.

This was as the Permanent Secretary in State Security Office (SSO), Alfred Mboto, had in a release said the plan by the unions was unacceptable, saying the state government would arrest and prosecute any person or group in any guise trying to obstruct other traders from opening their shops and market stalls during the two-day warning strike.

However, the market men and women ignored the government’s warning as they embarked yesterday on a two-day market and shop closure to protest insecurity in the state, which they said had resulted in the kidnap of some of their members.

Meanwhile, when Our Correspondent visited some of the major markets yesterday in Calabar metropolis the shops and market stalls were deserted with no trading activities going on.

The Vice Chairman, Electrical Traders Union, Bedwell, Mr. David Essien told journalists that all shops and markets were shut down in the metropolis due to the state of insecurity that had gone out of hand in Calabar and its environs.

According to him, in the past, only oil workers and the affluent in the society were being kidnapped, but presently common traders were being spared in the spree of kidnapping.

He said: “We are calling on the state government to enforce the anti-kidnapping law in the state so that the market men and women can be at peace and carry out their legitimate businesses without molestation or fear of being kidnapped.

“Calabar is becoming too porous; we want the governor to beef-up security so that they can take control and block all the loopholes. Locking down our shops for two days is a sacrifice we have to make and we are hopeful that the governor will hear our voice,” he said.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Spare Parts Dealers Association, Calabar branch, Mr. Obi Ajuluchukwu appealed to government to look into the heightened level of kidnapping in the state, saying: “Calabar, which used to be a peaceful haven, has today become the den of kidnappers.”

He regretted that no fewer than 15 of their members had already relocated to Akwa Ibom State following the upsurge of kidnapping in the state.

