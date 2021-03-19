Insecurity: Traditional Rulers’ Council trace cause

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how traditional rulers across the country traced the current security challenges in Nigeria to some policy decisions of past military regimes, which stripped the traditional institution of its role in governance

Discussions about the worsening state of insecurity in the country took a different dimension last week Thursday, when the National Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria and the Senate blamed the military for laying the foundation for the present state of insecurity. The traditional rulers and the apex legislative chamber heaped blames on the regimes of late Major General Aguyi Ironsi, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Olusegun Obasanjo for introducing policies that truncated the functions of traditional rulers in the country before and after independence.

The council, which made the claim when it presented its memorandum to the Senate Ad-hoc Commitee on Constitution Review, called on the lawmakers to assign definite roles to the traditional rulers in the ongoing constitution amendment. The memorandum was signed by the chairman of the council, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and the co-chair, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

The traditional rulers, led by Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who represented the Sultan, demanded that their administrative roles in governance should be restored in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The council lamented that the military regimes which operated between 1966 and 1979, stripped the traditional institution of its roles and made traditional rulers redundant at all levels of governance in the country, leading to the lacuna that fueled the current insecurity.

Consequently, the council insisted that for peace and security to reign in the country, particularly at the grassroots level, it must be given specific constitutional roles in governance as was the situation in the past, from pre-colonial era to post-colonial era, up to 1976.

In his presentation, the Etsu Nupe, said the exclusion of traditional institution in governance, created the problems of insecurity, religious and communal clashes currently heating up the nation. According to him, apart from being the only platform of societal administration before the advent of colonialism, the traditional institution was also the veritable platform heavily relied upon by the colonialists during the era of colonialism.

He said that this made the Institution to be factored into the form of governance bequeathed to Nigeria at independence in 1960. His words: “At independence and even before, precisely during the First Republic, both the 1960 and 1963 constitutions gave traditional rulers substantial roles to play in governance through bicameral legislature at the regional level with the House of Chiefs in place along with parliaments meant for elected representatives.

“But the military interregnum which started with the Aguiyi- Ironsi regime in January 1966 to that of Gowon from July 1966 to July 1975 and that of Obasanjo which carried out the local government reform in 1976, stripped the traditional rulers of all constitutional roles in governance.

“Unfortunately, before the exclusion of the Institution from governance, particularly at the grassroots, insecurity was not a problem for the country as well as well as religious and communal clashes being experienced in different parts of the country now.” He specifically declared that the 1976 local government reform, carried out under the Obasanjo regime, crippled the institution in the running of governance at the local level, such as arbitration on issues like marital, land and theft among others, within an emirate or community.

“No community or nation can thrive successfully without due consideration of its historical evolution, which was not considered by any of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution. Even the ceremonial function given the institution by the 1979 Constitution with inclusion of chairmen of council of traditional rulers from each of the 19 states then as members of National Council of States was removed by the 1999 Constitution,” the Etsu Nupe said. He recalled that Nigeria’s First Republic Regional had a bi-cameral legislative arrangement with the Houses of Chiefs serving as the upper chamber to those of the elected Houses of Assembly.

“The society was at that time progressive, peaceful, decent and full of beautiful traditions and cultures. Lives and properties were sacrosanct and accountability and honesty were the hallmarks of the traditional local administrations. General Ironsi’s 1966 unitary government decree, Gowon’s and Obasanjo’s 1967 and 1976 Local Government Reform decrees respectively, stripped traditional rulers of their powers and gave same to the local government council, thereby giving birth to the present insecurity and corruption. Constitutionally and protocol wise, traditional rulers are relegated to the background.”

He further lamented that under the present arrangement “traditional rulers do not have the constitutional or other legal backing to perform effectively as they are not even mentioned in the 1999 Constitution. This is a great departure from all earlier constitutions that recognised them and even gave them some functions to perform.

“Indeed, all Nigeria’s earlier constitutions gave the chairmen of the states council of chiefs’ seats in the National Council of State alongside former Presidents and Chief Justices, among others. For example, this is clearly provided for under Section 140 (l) and under Part 1 of the Third Schedule of the 1979 Constitution,” he added.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, corroborated the position of the council, saying that certain gaps in the 1999 Constitution created by the exclusion of traditional institutions in the governance and security architecture of the country during the military era is largely responsible for the worsening insecurity in the country.

He, however, assured the traditional rulers that the National Assembly will cooperate with them in addressing their demands. According to him, the worsening activities of insurgents, bandits and criminals have placed Nigeria in a dire situation that demands an urgent review of the 1999 Constitution along the lines of reorganizing the structure of governance to give specific roles to traditional rulers in various communities as well as the incorporation of traditional institutions as part of the security architecture of the country. He said: “I’m here to show the commitment of the National Assembly in its entirety, to listening and supporting our royal fathers on the constitutional review currently going on, and in what many of us believe that is the right thing; that we have our royal fathers properly and formally given some roles in the governance structure or the administration of our country.

“If given the required constitutional role, the traditional institution will no doubt, add values to governance in the country in the area of security, communal conflicts among others. In fact, if there is need for the Institution to be factored into the nation’s security architecture, it should be done for security and safety of Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.”

He also advised them to ensure that each of the 469 federal lawmakers is given a copy of the memorandum for the required consideration. Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee on Constitution review in the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, urged the traditional rulers to lobby both the federal and state lawmakers for easy adoption of their requests, saying that all political office holders, elected or appointed, are subjects of traditional rulers.

His words: “What you’re seeking here today is the reinstatement of the Council of Traditional Rulers that we had in all of our previous constitutions which was omitted in the 1999 Constitution. The question becomes, why was there that omission? “With respect to this request, it shouldn’t be very demanding because we all come constituencies and we are all your subjects.

At a time like this when we have so much insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and most of the North-Central, the same challenges we also have in the South-South, South-East and South-West; with religious tension everywhere, if His Royal Highnesses said that in colonial, pre-colonial and post-colonial times, there was need to maintain the status of traditional institutions to help us preserve peace, now is even more apt today than it was. “We don’t need to convince people too much about this, we just need to work out the structures here at the national level which we have already activated in your presentations and the structures at the state level.”

