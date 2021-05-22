Insecurity: TROMPCON postpones Asaba Conference

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) has announced the postponement of its general meeting/conference hitherto scheduled to hold on Wednesday, May 26 at Asaba, Delta State.

A press release issued and signed by the National President of TROMPCON, HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong B. Archianga (JP), states that the meeting and conference is postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

According to HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong B. Archianga, who is a former Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs, the recent Presidential guidelines on COVID-19 as announced by the Federal Government and the current spate of insecurity in the country and region have also necessitated the postponement of the conference.

The release states: “The National Executive Council (NEC) of Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON) led by HRM Owong (Dr.) Effiong B. Archianga (JP), regrets to announce the postponement of the general meeting/conference of TROMPCON Zone I scheduled to hold on May 26, 2021 at Asaba, Delta State.

“This is due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control and in compliance to presidential guidelines on COVID-19 as recently announced by the Federal Government and the current rate of insecurity in the region.

“The royal father regrets any inconveniences the postponement might cause members of TROMPCON and other special invitees.”