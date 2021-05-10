Insecurity: Troops go on the offensive

…launch assault on Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa bandits

Troops of the Operation Whirl-Stroke (OPWS) over the weekend launched a heavy aerial bombardment on bandits’ hideouts in Benue State in an effort to flush them out and return peace to the state.

The air strike, which started at about 8 a.m. when worshippers were preparing to go to churches, yesterday, made many residents apprehensive due to the terrifying sounds of the helicopters.

The clearance operation, according to a military source, who pleaded anonymity, is expected to last for one week and will cover Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states and is aimed at dislodging bandits terrorising communities of the three states to ensure farmers can go back to their normal activities without fear.

The operation, according to military sources, also covers some islands behind the Nigeria Army School of Military Engineering (NASME) Barracks in Makurdi and Gbajimba in Guma Local Government Area of Benue where it is believed that the armed bandits who normally come from Nasarawa State have their hideouts and launch attacks on innocent people.

It is also to be extended to the Sankera axis of Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala local government areas down to Yoyo River and Kwente in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue where the armed militia, led by one Chekere, also known as ‘Azonto’, terrorise locals.

Sankera is the territory of the late most wanted criminal gang leader, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana who was killed by the military forces on his way to the Government House in Makurdi where he was to be granted amnesty by the state government.

The operation, troops said, became indispensable following “incessant armed bandits’ operation in some communities across Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states which had resulted in the death of innocent people”.

The military source advised members of the public to remain calm and go about their normal business without fear, saying that the operation targets specific locations and is meant to bring about peace in all communities of the three states.

He noted that the outcome of the operation, which is still ongoing, would be made known by the military high command at the appropriate time

Like this: Like Loading...