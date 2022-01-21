Insecurity: Troops kill 49, recover 1,097 arms, ammunition in 2 weeks

The military has said its fighting forces killed 49 insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements, recovering over 1, 097 assorted arms and ammunition in the last two weeks. Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja yesterday.

According to him, the operations were carried out in collaboration with other security agencies. “Within the past 2 weeks, own troops aggressively sustained their operations on the terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements by maintaining offensive engagements in all theatres of operation within the country, which recorded appreciable results,” Onyeuko said. New Telegraph reports that the nationwide operations have continued amidst the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, occasioned by the crisis in the Sahel region.

The DMO said: “Within the period under review, troops neutralized a total of 37 terrorist elements, arrested 17 of them as well as recovered 21 assorted arms and 117 rounds of different calibres of ammunition, while a total of 4 gun trucks were captured from the terrorists. “Also, a total of 16 assorted arms and 136 rounds of different calibres of ammunition and 114 rustled livestock were recovered by own troops within the period. In addition, troops recovered 3 extra magazines of AK- 47 rifle and 4 motorcycles from bandits, while a total of 3 kidnapped civilians were rescued in the course of the operations.”

He added: “These operations (also) resulted in the neutralization of 12 bandits and arrest of 15 including their collaborators. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies have and will continue to maintain their stand in the efforts to deny criminal elements freedom of actions. “The Military High Command appreciates the troops for their sacrifices in the various theatres of operation and commends their courage and resilience in combating the security challenges across the country.”

