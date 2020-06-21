Insecurity: Troops kill suspected kidnappers in Plateau, recover arms

T

roops of Operation Safe Haven have killed three suspected kidnappers during clearance operation within the Qua’an Pan general area in Plateau State.

The troops also recovered arms, ammunition as well as a motorbike.

Coordinator of the Defence Media Operation (DMO), Major General John Enenche, who made the disclosure in a statement, further noted that several suspected terrorist elements had been neutralised in air raids conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) component of Operation in Lafiya Dole, in Borno State.

“In continuation of intensive clearance operations under Operation Accord aimed at curtailing the activities of bandits and other criminals in the North West and North Central region, troops under Operation Safe Haven have neutralized 3 kidnappers during a commando operation at Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State.

“The daring raid was conducted on 19 June 2020 sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the activities of a notorious kidnap kingpin at Pialat Hotel Kwa in Qua’an Pan LGA of Plateau State.

“Troops overwhelmed the suspects who opened fire on them, with superior fire power, neutralizing three bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops recovered one Barreta pistol, one single barrel gun, 2 fabricated pistols, 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 4 cartridges, one motorcycle and one techno phone,” Enenche said.

In a related development, still on Friday, the coordinator stated that troops, in collaboration with local vigilante, rescued a herder one Salisu Abdullahi who went missing while grazing around Bakin Rafi at Gidan Ado general area in Riyom LGA.

According to him, the herder was duly evacuated to hospital for prompt medical attention.

