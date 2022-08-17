Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Two kidnappers killed in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja Comment(0)

Two daredevil kidnappers have lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wounds.

According to reports, the kidnappers had been perpetuating havoc within the area of their operations and security operatives had been on their trail

Confirming the report, the Chairman of the local government, Hon. Abuh Odoma said that with the support received from the governor, they had continued to secure victories over some of these miscreants.

In his reaction, the state’s Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omodara stressed the need for continued vigilance by citizens particularly those within the rural communities.

 

Our Reporters

